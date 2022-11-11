National Bank Financial Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

INE has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.86.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Innergex Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of INE stock opened at C$16.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -170.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.75. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.23 and a 52 week high of C$20.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently -757.89%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Further Reading

