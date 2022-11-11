Franco-Nevada Co. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.91 Per Share (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.91 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.93. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

FNV has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$224.00 to C$247.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$194.00.

TSE FNV opened at C$186.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.27. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$151.08 and a 1-year high of C$216.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 26.01 and a quick ratio of 24.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$164.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$171.20.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$449.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$429.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.436 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 23.20%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

