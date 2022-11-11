B. Riley Trims Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Target Price to $14.00

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Blink Charging’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BLNK. DA Davidson increased their target price on Blink Charging to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Blink Charging from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Blink Charging from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blink Charging currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $13.53 on Monday. Blink Charging has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blink Charging

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 202.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%. The business had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blink Charging news, Board Member Mahidhar Reddy sold 10,815 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $258,370.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,015.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Board Member Mahidhar Reddy sold 10,815 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $258,370.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,015.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 105,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,729.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,630 shares of company stock valued at $918,284 in the last three months. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blink Charging

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 77,038 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 58,514 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $818,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 453.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 58,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 47,702 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 452.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 39,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.