Piper Sandler Raises SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $325.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $345.87.

SEDG opened at $283.67 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 139.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.00.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $698,343.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,271,546.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $698,343.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,271,546.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $306,884.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,028,220.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,223. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $671,558,000 after acquiring an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,743,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,135,000 after purchasing an additional 113,705 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 949,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,216,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 781,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 625,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,185,000 after purchasing an additional 149,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

