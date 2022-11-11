TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 653 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 269.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 62.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at $13,162,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 10.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEAM stock opened at $140.85 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $114.11 and a twelve month high of $451.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.76.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,982,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 137,824 shares of company stock valued at $26,015,658 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $295.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.74.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

