TownSquare Capital LLC Has $762,000 Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

First American Financial Trading Up 9.1 %

First American Financial Increases Dividend

First American Financial stock opened at $53.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average of $54.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.22. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $81.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Recommended Stories

