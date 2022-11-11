TownSquare Capital LLC Grows Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Standard Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 84.4% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion Stock Up 14.4 %

TransUnion stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.29. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $120.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $938.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.27 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

