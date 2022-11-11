KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stake Lifted by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 11.6 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.04.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $56.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $79.89.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -98.41%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

