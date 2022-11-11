TownSquare Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

TownSquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 7.4 %

Target stock opened at $164.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.69. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.