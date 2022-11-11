Metis Global Partners LLC Has $435,000 Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Hess by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hess by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Hess by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 13,923 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Hess by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,921,756. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Hess from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Hess from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.77.

NYSE:HES opened at $139.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $68.32 and a twelve month high of $149.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

