Metis Global Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,209 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 21.2% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Halliburton by 16.2% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 30,816 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Halliburton by 16.9% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Halliburton by 2.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 119,137 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 71.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,803 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAL shares. ATB Capital increased their target price on Halliburton to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC increased their target price on Halliburton to $43.90 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.68.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 2.23. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average of $32.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

