Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 660 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 24,494 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 53,210 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 94,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WBA. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.08.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of WBA stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average is $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.