Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.5% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16.1% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth $5,184,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 7.6 %

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $163.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $149.78 and a one year high of $228.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.80 and a 200 day moving average of $180.20.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 87.08%.

Several research firms have commented on EXR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.11.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.