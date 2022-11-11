TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in NICE in the second quarter worth $11,258,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in NICE by 38.3% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in NICE by 440.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 7.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in NICE by 33.6% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $201.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.71. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $164.65 and a 52 week high of $319.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.38.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

