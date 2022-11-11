Metis Global Partners LLC Takes Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in CNA Financial by 258.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CNA Financial by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.06. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.69.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 50,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $1,952,329.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 243,678,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,367,019,453.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

