Metis Global Partners LLC Makes New $404,000 Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $232.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.31 and a 200-day moving average of $207.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $244.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTW. Piper Sandler raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.00.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $87,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at $15,944,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 10,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.47, for a total value of $2,094,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at $15,181,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $87,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,273 shares of company stock worth $7,488,509. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.