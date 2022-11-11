Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 188 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Up 13.7 %

Shares of EFX opened at $187.81 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.07.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.33.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,002.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,858.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

