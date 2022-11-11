Metis Global Partners LLC Invests $383,000 in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,847,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,584,000 after purchasing an additional 848,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,714,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,391,000 after purchasing an additional 560,796 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 899,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,070,000 after purchasing an additional 373,961 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 837,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,881,000 after purchasing an additional 250,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 500,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,721,000 after purchasing an additional 222,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $85.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.50. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $170.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

