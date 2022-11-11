Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 442 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in ONEOK by 93.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in ONEOK by 42.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 32,315 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 7.0% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 63,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 447.5% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 23,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 18,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 20,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

ONEOK Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.12.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.89%.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.