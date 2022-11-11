Metis Global Partners LLC Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $107.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.75 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.29.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently -766.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CINF. TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

