VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in VeriSign by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 943.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of VeriSign to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

VeriSign Trading Up 7.2 %

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at $139,086,779.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,373 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

VRSN stock opened at $191.12 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $257.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

