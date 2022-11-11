Metis Global Partners LLC Has $321,000 Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1,792.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BXP opened at $75.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.08. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $133.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.30.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

