Metis Global Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 122.9% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $586,320.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,227 shares in the company, valued at $52,713,999.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,877,930 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $109.32 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $179.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.78 and a 200-day moving average of $95.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 95.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Aptiv to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.67.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

