Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 224 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 864.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ameren during the second quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Ameren during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.10.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

Ameren Trading Up 4.6 %

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE opened at $85.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.97.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.15%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

