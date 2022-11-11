Metis Global Partners LLC Reduces Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,525,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,873,000 after acquiring an additional 253,972 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 714,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,477,000 after acquiring an additional 26,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 619,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $163,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 5.4 %

Several research firms recently commented on LH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.13.

LH stock opened at $243.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.36%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

