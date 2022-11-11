Metis Global Partners LLC Has $348,000 Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTG. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 65,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $14,346,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in MGIC Investment by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 144,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 47,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Compass Point lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

