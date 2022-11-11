Metis Global Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in State Street by 389.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 326.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in State Street by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.27.

State Street Price Performance

State Street stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.18.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

