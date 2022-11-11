Metis Global Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 53,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of FITB stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

