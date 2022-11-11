Metis Global Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $210.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.03. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.26.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

