Metis Global Partners LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 117,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 264,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 638,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,325,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $1,285,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 85.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average of $46.19. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.