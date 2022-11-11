Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (TSE:CHE)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.64.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$446.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$379.00 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

