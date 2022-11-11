Raymond James Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Conifex Timber in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Conifex Timber’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.
Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$85.07 million for the quarter.
Conifex Timber Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Conifex Timber stock opened at C$1.53 on Friday. Conifex Timber has a 1 year low of C$1.52 and a 1 year high of C$2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.50 million and a P/E ratio of 2.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.82.
About Conifex Timber
Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.
Featured Stories
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.