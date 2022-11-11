Raymond James Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Conifex Timber in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Conifex Timber’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$85.07 million for the quarter.

Conifex Timber Trading Up 0.7 %

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Conifex Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of Conifex Timber stock opened at C$1.53 on Friday. Conifex Timber has a 1 year low of C$1.52 and a 1 year high of C$2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.50 million and a P/E ratio of 2.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.82.

About Conifex Timber

(Get Rating)

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.