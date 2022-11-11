FY2022 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Reduced by Analyst

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will earn $2.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.73. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2023 earnings at $6.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$782.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$729.93 million.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BYD. Raymond James upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial downgraded Boyd Group Services from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$221.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$223.71.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$209.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 163.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$186.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$164.62. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$117.48 and a twelve month high of C$217.99.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

