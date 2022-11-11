FY2022 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Reduced by Analyst

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will earn $2.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.73. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2023 earnings at $6.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.37 EPS.
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$782.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$729.93 million.
Boyd Group Services Stock Performance
Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$209.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 163.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$186.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$164.62. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$117.48 and a twelve month high of C$217.99.
Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 35.20%.
Boyd Group Services Company Profile
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
Featured Stories
