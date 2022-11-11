Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) – Raymond James issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$261.43 million and a PE ratio of -56.76. Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of C$6.70 and a twelve month high of C$14.73. The company has a current ratio of 195.71, a quick ratio of 195.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.53.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

