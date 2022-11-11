National Bank Financial Weighs in on Altius Renewable Royalties Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARR. TD Securities dropped their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, October 7th.

The company has a market cap of C$261.43 million and a P/E ratio of -56.76. The company has a current ratio of 195.71, a quick ratio of 195.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.53. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12-month low of C$6.70 and a 12-month high of C$14.73.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

