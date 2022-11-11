Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ag Growth International Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) – Desjardins cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ag Growth International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will earn $3.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.41. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$389.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$357.34 million.

AFN has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities set a C$49.00 price objective on Ag Growth International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.25.

TSE:AFN opened at C$39.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.35. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$28.80 and a 12-month high of C$44.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$749.89 million and a P/E ratio of 70.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

