HC Wainwright Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shattuck Labs in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.45) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.58). The consensus estimate for Shattuck Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($2.61) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Shattuck Labs’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.89) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shattuck Labs Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of STTK stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. Shattuck Labs has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Shattuck Labs

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STTK. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 5.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 109,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 20.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 83.1% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 332,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 60.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

About Shattuck Labs

(Get Rating)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.