William Blair Weighs in on ShotSpotter, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSTI)

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for ShotSpotter in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for ShotSpotter’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ShotSpotter’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

ShotSpotter Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of ShotSpotter stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.08 million, a P/E ratio of 114.22, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.54. ShotSpotter has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $39.28.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 51,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after purchasing an additional 192,776 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nasim Golzadeh sold 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $42,315.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,611.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nasim Golzadeh sold 1,183 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $42,315.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,611.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 7,800 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $260,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,147,741.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,393 shares of company stock valued at $450,439 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

