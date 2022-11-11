Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.32) Per Share (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.32) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.63). The consensus estimate for Sutro Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.35) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.32) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.19. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 53.99% and a negative net margin of 175.85%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on STRO. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Thursday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

NASDAQ STRO opened at $7.37 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $384.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 296,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 184,705 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

