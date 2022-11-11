FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Lowered by Analyst

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($8.98) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($8.77). The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.68) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

Sage Therapeutics Trading Up 8.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $35.06 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,629.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.