FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cassava Sciences, Inc. Reduced by Univest Sec (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) – Univest Sec decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cassava Sciences in a report released on Tuesday, November 8th. Univest Sec analyst J. Jang now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.90) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.89). Univest Sec currently has a “Sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cassava Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.02) per share. Univest Sec also issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SAVA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cassava Sciences from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Cassava Sciences Trading Up 1.1 %

Insider Activity at Cassava Sciences

SAVA opened at $34.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $75.75.

In other Cassava Sciences news, insider James William Kupiec bought 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.44 per share, for a total transaction of $61,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $61,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Barry bought 36,159 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $860,222.61. Following the purchase, the director now owns 186,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,722.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cassava Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 679.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 346.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

