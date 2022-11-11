Oppenheimer Comments on Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the company will earn ($1.60) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.47). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sensei Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.53) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sensei Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of SNSE opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.46, a current ratio of 23.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Institutional Trading of Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SNSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNSE. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 91.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 22,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 21.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

