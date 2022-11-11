FY2022 EPS Estimates for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Increased by Analyst

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Banco Santander in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Banco Santander’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAN. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.10) to €3.00 ($3.00) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.00) to €4.10 ($4.10) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from €3.20 ($3.20) to €3.50 ($3.50) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.30) to €4.00 ($4.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.93.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 28,624 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Banco Santander by 24.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,300,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,296,000 after buying an additional 1,054,638 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 8.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 82,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 885.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 597,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 537,245 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 84.3% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.0559 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

