FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Issued By SVB Leerink

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($8.95) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($8.80). The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.68) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.00) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.85) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAGE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $45.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 185.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,259,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,675,000 after purchasing an additional 818,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after purchasing an additional 792,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,850,000 after purchasing an additional 666,826 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $17,419,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 64.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,128,000 after acquiring an additional 422,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

