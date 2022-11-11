Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,116 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 554.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 106,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 54.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,265,000 after purchasing an additional 441,776 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 11.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 322,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after acquiring an additional 32,835 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Up 4.7 %

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Shares of GBX opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $755,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 323,018 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,159.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

