Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,371 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 966,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,605,000 after acquiring an additional 37,788 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 50,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 19,952 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:NVT opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.80. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $39.74.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $745.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $132,436.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,027.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $145,407.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,477.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,027.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.