Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 612,689 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $192.27 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $238.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.86.

