iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $64.39 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $81.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.29.

