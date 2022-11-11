Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,546,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 5.6 %

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $180.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.68. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.