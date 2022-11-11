Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $282,000 Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 372.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $163.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.22. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.08 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

